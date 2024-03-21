Report: FC Barcelona worried it can’t afford Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich

The future of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich seems uncertain at best.

Linked to FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Arsenal FC, Kimmich will certainly have options if he decides that he wants to leave the Bavarians during the summer.

However, at least one of those clubs might have to check underneath the couch cushions if it wants to land the Germany international, per kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

FC Barcelona is not so sure it has enough cash to consummate a deal:

Barcelona are considering a move for Joshua Kimmich. However, there are doubts whether the Catalan club would be able to afford it.

Taking Barça out of the mix would not exactly hurt Kimmich’s options. If he truly has had enough of Bavaria, there will be other deep-pocketed suitors around to offer him a safe landing spot.

According to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch, Kimmich has recently met with Eberl and not all hope is lost for the player to stay with Bayern Munich, even with all of the attention he is getting in the transfer rumor mill:

There has been an initial exchange between #Kimmich and Eberl, but nothing has been said yet regarding a contract extension. Kimmich can imagine a future at Bayern, nothing has changed. The people of Munich remain his first point of contact. #FCBayern

Koch did confirm the previous reports that if Kimmich does want to leave, clubs like Barca, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are eager to speak with the German star.

