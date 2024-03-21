Report: Bayern Munich could spend big this season...including on Florian Wirtz

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be preparing to spend big this summer.

How big?

Well, if Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz is available, Bayern Munich could be tempted to splurge:

Big investments this summer are definitely not ruled out, but rather expected. Should Florian Wirtz, for example, become available in the summer, Bayern would be willing to dig deep into their pockets for him. Sales are also needed to generate income and add to the already existent budget.

Getting Wirtz will not be easy and will depend on a few things:

If he think he is ready the next step of his career.

If his family thinks he is ready for the next stage of his career.

If Bayer Leverkusen is ready to let him go.

For Bayern Munich, even a commitment to spend might not be enough in the summer of 2024 to land Wirtz.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the German national team’s upcoming friendly against France? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show to hear what we think go right, what might go wrong, what formation Julian Nagelsmann might use, and how the coach could set up his boys. You can listen on Spotify or below: