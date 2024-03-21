Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich doing private training outside of Säbener Straße

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is doing some private training outside of the work he does at the friendly confines of Säbener Straße.

Kimmich is reportedly doing some extra work at the “Lahm-Platz” under the Munich Football School” to improve his skills at the right-back position. Interestingly, Serge Gnabry, Kimmich’s good friend, was also seen training there:

In addition to regular training at Säbener Straße, Joshua Kimmich has been doing extra work with private coaches at the ‘Lahm-Platz’, almost at the other end of the city. Kimmich is focusing on honing his right-back skills with private trainers there. Since he’s currently playing at right-back for both Bayern and Germany, Kimmich goes there several times a week working on crosses, chip passes and other aspects of the position. Kimmich’s friend Serge Gnabry was also there in parts. The private coaches are from the “MFS” - the “Munich Football School”, offering complementary training to support clubs in their daily work with footballers.

It is refreshing to see Kimmich and Gnabry putting in some extra, specialized work, where they can get some outside input. A cynic might ask if the duo putting in the extra sessions to improve themselves for this season — or are they honing their skills for the summer transfer window?

Right now, the Bavarians surely just need the twosome to be at their best for a final run at the Champions League crown.

