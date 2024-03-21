Injury Update: Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane with England squad despite ankle problem

Toward the end of Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga in the last league match before the March international break, Harry Kane came off injured with an apparent ankle injury. He was replaced by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 82nd minute and it was deemed that Kane has sustained an ankle capsule injury, causing concerns for his international duties with England for a pair of friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Per information from Bild (as per @iMiaSanMia), the Three Lions skipper was okayed to still join up with the English national team despite the injury he suffered in Darmstadt. His left ankle has apparently been a site of intermittent bouts of pain for the striker and he was set to undergo further medical tests from St. George’s Park, where the England squad has met ahead of their pair of friendlies.

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed earlier that there is close communication between the club and the England staff regarding Kane and his ankle injury as to not run any unnecessary risks while still allowing him to join up with the national squad for the last sett of matches before the Euros this summer. “We are in close coordination. Harry won’t take any risks,” Freund affirmed.

As per Sky Sports in England, Kane did not participate in team training at St. George’s on Wednesday alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Ajax’s Jordan Henderson, and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. They all worked on individual training regiments with their respective injury concerns.

BREAKING: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson and Cole Palmer were absent from England team training on Wednesday to undertake personal programmes pic.twitter.com/TgZXPpcsqs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 20, 2024

As Sky Sport have reported, it remains entirely unclear at this point whether or Gareth Southgate will be including Kane in his starting lineup for the friendly against Brazil on Saturday at Wembley, or if the skipper will even be in the squad at all. Those decisions will be assessed ahead of that friendly.

