Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann admits he can “never rule things out” either

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen recently said “you should never rule out anything in football” when asked a possible return of Julian Nagelsmann — the coach axed from the club at this time last year.

Now the (essentially) interim head coach of Germany, Nagelsmann was asked about the remark and said that he had heard the CEO’s statement (as captured by @iMiaSanMia): Nagelsmann: “Jan-Christian Dreesen’s answer is clever. Never ruling things out is part of football.”

Nagelsmann, though, knows that he needs to figure out what his next project will be. Whatever happens, he wants it to be a good fit.

“I can’t decide that, you first need someone to offer you a job,” Nagelsmann said with a laugh. There’s currently no offer ready to be signed. A year or half a year break after the Euros is out of the question for me – as long as an offer comes in. I learned to give myself a little calm and then decide. In general, I’m a young coach, a young person who also needs a job. Then it’s about decision-making options. I don’t want to be a monarch, but I don’t want to be a puppet at the club either. My family is also involved in finding a solution.”

BFW Analysis

It is too early to completely rule out a reunion between Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich and here is why:

The entire leadership structure responsible for his sacking is gone.

It can be assumed that Bayern Munich is still paying him.

Whether anyone believes it or not, Uli Hoeneß says he had nothing to do with Nagelsmann’s sacking.

Getting any of Bayern Munich’s rumored top choices like Xabi Alonso or Sebastian Hoeneß could prove very difficult given that Bayer Leverkusen desperately wants to keep Alonso and that Liverpool FC also wants the former midfielder. Meanwhile, Sebastian Hoeneß just re-upped his contract with VfB Stuttgart.

So...there are — at least — some reasons to think the two sides could get back together. However, how — and when — Nagelsmann was let go last season was handled so poorly, the Germany boss could be apprehensive about another stint in Bavaria.

Who wouldn’t be?

Anway, like always...stay tuned!

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on the German national team’s upcoming friendly against France? Then check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview show to hear what we think go right, what might go wrong, what formation Julian Nagelsmann might use, and how the coach could set up his boys. You can listen on Spotify or below: