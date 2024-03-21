Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Sacha Boey injured; Harry Kane sits out with England; Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka train individually; and MORE!

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is not the only player to experience an injury on Wednesday. Right-back Sacha Boey’s rough start in Germany is continuing.

During training earlier today, the former Galatasaray defender suffered a torn muscle bundle in the back of his left though (which likely means he suffered a slight tear of his hamstring) as noted in a release from FCBayern.com:

FC Bayern will be without full-back Sacha Boey in the coming weeks. The winter newcomer tore a muscle bundle in his left back thigh during training on Wednesday. This was the result of an examination by the FC Bayern medical department.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Boey will be out six weeks. Boey’s status on the squad was iffy heading into this injury, but now it seems like he will firmly be able to start planning for 2024/25.

The right-back position is one where a lot of movement is possible. Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Kimmich, Bouna Sarr, Konrad Laimer, and Josip Stanišić appear to be the organizational options at the position for next season. However, there is a lot of possible movement among those names.

Sarr is rehabbing after a torn ACL and will be a free agent. Kimmich has been linked to a transfer, as has Mazraoui. Meanwhile, Laimer could return to being a full-time midfielder, while Stanišić will probably return to Bayern Munich after his loan stint with Bayer Leverkusen with expectations of being a start or at least playing a lot during the 2024/25 campaign.

Kane sits out team training

Meanwhile, over in England, Bayern Munich star Harry Kane sat out today’s session per Sky Sports (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Harry Kane has missed out on England training today as he still recovers from an ankle sprain and undertook a personal program instead.

Sané and Goretzka train individually

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka worked out with individual sessions at Säbener Straße:

Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka did not train with the rest of the team at Säbener Straße yesterday and today and worked individually instead. Goretzka, who played a lot recently, and Sané, who has been suffering from hip problems and pain in the patellar tendon, are to use the international break to fully recover and be ready for the final phase of the season.

Random training pics

