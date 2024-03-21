How will Bayern Munich attract the new coach? Max Eberl explains how

Bayern Munich continue on the lookout for their next coach; Thomas Tuchel has agreed with the club to part ways in the summer. A lot of names have been tossed around as many continue to wonder which person will lead the Bavarians next season. How will they convince the new coach, then? Max Eberl says Bayern’s pedigree is more than enough.

“Do we really have to make Bayern Munich attractive to someone? I don’t think so,” Eberl declared (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “FC Bayern has huge appeal and a very special history. Nobody from the outside threw in a billion and said: ‘Build something’ — Bayern Munich is one of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Bavarian, ‘Mia san mia’ stands for itself: We are convinced of what we do. And we want a coach and players who are just as convinced and have this attitude.”

A criterion for the new coach is that he has to be experienced; if he has managed in the Bundesliga, the better. Eberl, however, said that such criteria would narrow down who the club can hire. “If I were to limit myself like that in terms of language, age or coaching career, it would be a mistake,” the 50-year-old admitted. “The focus is open and then gradually becomes smaller. We want a coach who doesn’t stay for a short period of time but is here for the medium and long term. This is an important constant when it comes to squad planning and strategy. The frequent changes of coach have recently been a problem for the club.”

