Max Eberl hints that Thomas Tuchel might stay at Bayern Munich after all

Complete 180 from the board, this...

It has been established that Thomas Tuchel will part ways with Bayern Munich at the end of this season after the Bavarians find themselves way off the pace in the Bundesliga and increasing pressure from fans. However, could he actually stay and get another chance?

“The decision was made without me having a single word involved, even though it was reported differently,” Max Eberl said (as captures by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “And that’s completely fine. The decision to part ways was made together by the club and the coach. There was no discussion, no thought that we would not stick to this decision.”

Bayern exec Uli Hoeneß always only had a plan A when looking for a coach, but Eberl said that he’s taking a different approach: “There is currently no plan A, B and C. We are analysing the situation: What does the squad look like, what DNA does the club have, what history. We’re thinking carefully: Which coaches fit what we have? What does the club want to achieve. There are names that are on a list. In the end, of course, there are certain conditions that you always rightly ask about: What if it takes too long - What if it becomes too expensive, or if the candidate doesn’t want to come. We have a list, that we want to work through and have conversations in calm. Based on the information, feasibility and agreement — club, squad, coach — we’ll try to make the best decision.”

