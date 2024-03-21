Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool eyeing Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry; Bayern, Chelsea chasing goalkeeper?; Liverpool leading on Xabi Alonso?; Joshua Kimmich not considering Chelsea; Maximilian Beier available?; Bayer Leverkusen’s transfer stars; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has not had the easiest of seasons due to injuries and bouts with inconsistent form, but the 28-year-old has caught fire of late with two goals in his last two games.

Knowing his overall talent level, Liverpool FC seems like it might be willing to take a chance on a player, who can be so good when he is focused:

Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry could be one to watch this summer if his current club decide to make him available on the market, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano. The Germany international has been a key player for Bayern since joining the club, doing well to bounce back in his career after a difficult start when he had an unsuccessful spell as a youngster at Arsenal, which also included a loan spell at West Brom, where he barely played. Gnabry is now one of the top attacking players in Europe on his day and it would be interesting to see him back in the Premier League, though it seems nothing concrete is happening on that front right now. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Bayern’s plans for their new manager would be key to deciding on the future of players like Gnabry. Still, he also admitted there would surely be plenty of interest in the 28-year-old this summer if he were to be put up for sale by Bayern. “We’ve had a lot of rumours about Bayern Munich players in recent times, with Alphonso Davies on the list at Real Madrid, while the club also need to tie down Joshua Kimmich to a new contract,” Romano said. “And now, there’s been speculation about Serge Gnabry being available this summer, with possible interest from the Premier League, though my understanding is that Bayern’s plans will be finalised once a new manager is appointed, as they still need to decide on their replacement when Thomas Tuchel leaves his job at the end of the season. “It’s still early for these kind of decisions, but for sure there would be interest in Gnabry in case Bayern decide to put him on the market this summer. We all know he’s a top player and capable of great things so if they decide to make him available I’m sure we’ll see suitors emerging, but it’s too early to say yet that this will definitely be the case.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea could be set to compete for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale:

Along with Chelsea, German giants Bayern Munich are now interested in Aaron Ramsdale, the 25-year-old Arsenal star. Fichajes reports the competition to recruit Ramsdale in the summer includes Bayern Munich. After David Raya was signed in the summer, the 25-year-old Arsenal star looks destined to quit the club in pursuit of regular first-team action. The 25-year-old Arsenal star is set to leave the team in the summer, therefore Ramsdale’s move will be a major storyline before the transfer window arrives.

A move for Ramsdale does not seem likely for Bayern Munich at this point. Manuel Neuer has been at the top of his game and the club, as a whole, actually has tremendous depth at goalkeeper.

Even with Neuer’s recent injury, it seems very doubtful that Bayern Munich would take a run at Ramsdale.

With Bayern Munich on break, the German national team takes center stage for fans.

Die Mannschaft will travel to France to take on the country many consider to be the current world power and will have a new look under Julian Nagelsmann.

Let’s dive into what we all should be watching for and talking about heading into the weekend:

What will Julian Nagelsmann’s influence and impact be on what should be a very different looking Germany side?

Why this all could work...and why it might all just blow up.

Can Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz carry the torch for Germany?

A guess at Nagelsmann’s formation and starting lineup.

A prediction on the match.

Liverpool might feel like it is taking the lead over Bayern Munich in the race for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso:

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are interested in hiring Spanish manager, Xabi Alonso, from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. Last month, reports indicated that the Bavarians are prepared to quadruple the coach’s £5m a year salary to convince him to move to the Allianz. Recent reports suggest Liverpool are a step ahead of Bayern to sign Xabi Alonso as they have already officially contacted his agent, Inaki Ibanez. Deutsche Welle have cited reports in the German media today (news image provided below) and have denied alleged advances from the Bundesliga champions for the 42-year-old manager. Rumours circulated suggested that Alonso is in favor of a move to Bayern and has a release clause of around 15 million euros in his contract. As per Bild (via DW), Leverkusen are annoyed about the false speculation and have made it clear that there are no conversations between their manager and rivals.

Of all of the five teams (Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, and Arsenal FC) that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been linked to, Chelsea FC was not among them and they might be sad about it:

According to Metro, Joshua Kimmich is considering leaving Bayern Munich and is said to be open to talks about joining other clubs. The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on acquiring his services, but Chelsea are confirmed to not be his option. The German midfielder has one year left on his contract and is yet to extend his deal and the reigning Bundesliga champions are open to selling the midfielder if a satisfactory offer arrives. The 29-year-old is one of the most prominent midfielders, and interested clubs will be desperate to have him at their disposal. He has been the most consistent player with his performances during his time at Bayern.

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

Has Granit Xhaka been a more impactful transfer to Bayer Leverkusen than Harry Kane has been to Bayern Munich?

It is hard to say that (I would say, “No”), but Xhaka is making it a conversation:

Granit Xhaka has made at least 112 more accurate passes than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season, and at least 702 (!) more than any other Bundesliga player (2540). pic.twitter.com/poy6BZ36eu — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2024

Moreover, another very successful transfer for Bayer Leverkusen has been Álex Grimaldo who leads all of Europe in assists:

No player has registered more assists than Alejandro Grimaldo in Europe's top five leagues this season (11). ️



One of the best free transfers in recent memory? pic.twitter.com/6iDAOBbMGq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 18, 2024

After a really strong season, Hoffenheim youngster Maximilian Beier could be available this summer:

News #Beier: A transfer of the 21 y/o top striker from Hoffenheim is planned for the summer! It is quite possible that he makes a decision and announces it before the EUROs!



➡️ Release clause in summer: around €30m …



Top Bundesliga clubs are interested. #BVB is not… pic.twitter.com/GMXS2fh3Kx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 18, 2024

News #Beier: A transfer of the 21 y/o top striker from Hoffenheim is planned for the summer! It is quite possible that he makes a decision and announces it before the EUROs! ➡️ Release clause in summer: around €30m … Top Bundesliga clubs are interested. #BVB is not pushing for him at the moment. The top 8 clubs in England are all monitoring him. Concrete talks will follow. ℹ️ 12 goals and 5 assists this Bundesliga season. Now he is with the national team for the first time. @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss: