BFW Film Room: How Leon Goretzka evolved into Bayern Munich’s most important midfielder...again

It feels like just yesterday that an article titled ‘BFW Film Room: How Leon Goretzka evolved into Bayern Munich’s most important midfielder’ was published. It was, in fact, not yesterday, but rather nearly a year-and-a-half ago (my very first analytical piece, in fact!). This piece holds significant personal value not only because it’s a sequel piece to my first ever analysis on BFW, but also because Goretzka is a player I want to see succeed perhaps more than any other player in the squad (minus Matthijs de Ligt, we all have our favourites).

With Thomas Tuchel’s recent decision to let Bayern Munich play football again, some major structural and systemic changes have occurred. Chief among them is the new role in which Leon Goretzka has found himself. It is, as described in a previous article covering Tuchel’s system as a whole, ‘the reverse John Stones’. The title of this article is, much like the one it’s based off of, a bit misleading as Goretzka is not quite a traditional midfielder, but he isn’t quite a defender either. Let’s dissect this beast and figure out what makes the monster tick.

Note: While some pictures from the 5-2 win against SV Darmstadt are present, the written content of this article was completed prior to that match.

Where your grandma stay, huh? Breaking the pivot, bringing balance

This m.A.A.d city I run.

Goretzka may be a midfielder in a double-pivot on paper, but in reality his positioning is wildly different.

As depicted, Goretzka drops into the deepest line when Bayern are in possession, slotting in as the left-sided defender in a back three alongside the traditional center-backs. From here, Goretzka is able to use his progressive abilities to move the ball forward from deep. Goretzka’s ability to carry the ball forwards himself is another strength, as Goretzka is not afraid to dribble when opponents choose not to press the first line of possession.

Note: While Goretzka being in line with the center-backs seems like where he is for most of the game, this movement is pretty much impossible to find in highlights videos which is why we were unable to procure a picture of Goretzka properly sat in the defensive line with the midfield and wing-backs ahead of him, this is the closest we could find.

However, when Bayern are defending, Goretzka moves ahead of the defensive line to screen. Usually, Goretzka screens as if he is alone in midfield, as his midfield partner — in this case and usually Aleksandar Pavlović — is often higher up the pitch as they aid the team’s press and counter-press. It’s this approach that has set the foundations for the rest of Bayern to flourish. Goretzka does the dirty work, covering in defense and making important challenges and movements when Bayern are not in possession, utilising his great strength and positional sense to structure the team in a more sustainable manner.

Goretzka’s deep positioning offers defensive solidity in case of a turnover, allowing the wing-backs to push up as if they are wide midfielders in a back-three system, which allows Bayern to push up higher the field with the ball without sacrificing the defensive stability of a more defensive full-back in transition as Bayern have a last line of three instead of the standard two center-backs in a back-four.

The wing-backs being pushed up also allows Bayern to approach attacking differently, utilising the half-spaces more often with their wingers and midfielders and tasking the wing-backs solely with providing width. This has allowed the team to play to the strengths of Joshua Kimmich’s visionary passing, Raphaël Guerreiro’s creativity from advanced positions and Alphonso Davies’ pace in the wide areas while re-prioritising the attackers’ instructions to their strengths, most prominently the expert close-range link-ups between Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller who are now closer to each other. For the full low-down on how the attack functions, I would highly recommend giving this article a read.

That’s quite a number to sing: Breaking the balance, re-introducing wildcards

Spotlit, getting lowered in.

It couldn’t be Goretzka if it was contained to the defensive half of the pitch. While Goretzka does primarily occupy the deepest spaces of anyone but the center-backs and goalkeeper, he is not afraid to come forward if the opportunity presents itself.

In this situation we can see that Bryan Zaragoza is in a deep position as he went down while the ball was in a different phase of play. The ball has advanced since, causing Zaragoza to now be in a position too deep for his role in the team. Noticing this, Goretzka bombs forward through the left half-space, making a surprise run that catches the defense completely off-guard and lets him get on the end of a cross from Joshua Kimmich to head in a goal. The same was true of Goretzka’s first goal in this game against Mainz, where both Guerreiro and Pavlović were in reserved positions while the ball was in an advanced area, and Goretzka put his foot on the pedal with a sprint right in between them to arrive in the box and pick up the pieces just as Harry Kane had a cross aimed towards him which ultimately landed on Goretzka’s noggin.

Goretzka is not just a specialist at arriving late to cause disruption in opposing penalty areas, but is also a master at defending his own box. Goretzka utilises his physicality extremely well to defend Bayern in the air from set pieces and crosses. The primary example of this is the second leg against Lazio, where Goretzka simply did not allow a single ball to arrive in the box from out wide, whether it was from a corner or from open play.

My heart is yours: Partnerships and technical execution

It’s you that I hold on to.

All of this is well and good, but it is one thing to simply observe and analyse what changes but one must also look at what goes into said changes. The task that Goretzka is currently pulling off would not be possible if he were a lesser player, and the Bayern fanbase needs to stop pretending Goretzka is one. He has been used in roles where his best qualities are not the ones at the forefront, resulting in middling to straight up poor performances, and this has matted the shine he once had, but we must remind ourselves that Goretzka is a world class player with world class qualities.

Goretzka’s ability to pick out passes cutting through lines is amongst the best in the squad, maybe not the very best, but severely underrated. This combined with Goretzka’s extremely smart decision-making creates a player who is a threat despite being in the deepest line of Bayern’s structure. Goretzka is gifted physically too, both vertically and in ground duels, yet another part of his game that is crucial to the role he plays. Perhaps the most important however, is the social dynamics of it.

Goretzka is one of the most popular players in the dressing room, and a result of this is that he has formed a few key partnerships in the team, and the three mentioned here are all ones that have been visible on the pitch. Goretzka is already clearly forming a strong understanding with new campus graduate Aleksandar Pavlović, a relationship that has flourished in recent games with both players putting on clinics repeatedly and simultaneously. Goretzka’s partnership with Joshua Kimmich has not been damaged either despite the two no longer playing alongside each other, with Goretzka being able to find Kimmich with long balls several times per game and Kimmich also having played a part in both of Goretzka’s goals against SV Darmstadt, assisting one directly and crossing the other one towards Harry Kane, which was eventually turned in by Goretzka. The final partnership in question is one with Serge Gnabry, who was assisted by Goretzka in another one of Goretzka’s (possibly signature in the future) floated long balls over the top of the defense. In a poetic turn of events, Gnabry and Goretzka reversed their usual celebration, with Gnabry carrying Goretzka on his back after Goretzka’s goal — the pair had already done the usual after Gnabry’s goal.

Yes, the role is impressive, yes the tactical side of it is impressive, but football is not won and lost on tactical guidelines, it is won and lost by the players in question. Goretzka is a special player and is using every one of his strengths — social, physical, technical — to help the team even if it means he isn’t the one spearheading the attack.