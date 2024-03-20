Update: Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer sustains “minor” injury in German national team camp; Julian Nagelsmann addresses status; Bayern unsure on return date

Update — March 20th, 2024, 1:25PM EDT: Nagelsmann speaks on injury, Bayern unsure of timetable for return

German national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann addressed Manuel Neuer’s injury at his press conference today.

“He sustained a muscle strain in training this morning. In other words, he’s out for the two games [France and the Netherlands] and maybe also for Bayern against Dortmund - but that’s not my job. It’s very annoying,” said Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

To add more pain to the mix, Bayern Munich is unsure when Neuer will be able to return per Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

It’s currently unclear how long Manuel Neuer will be out for. The goalkeeper will undergo further tests in Munich to reveal the exact extent of the injury.

The hits just do, indeed, just keep coming.

Original Post

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a minor muscle injury and left camp.

Neuer is on his way back to Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer sustained a minor muscle injury and left the national team’s camp.

The diagnosis being as “minor” is certainly a relief, but any injury to the veteran is a cause for fans of Bayern Munich and the German national team to hold their respective breath.

Based on the release from FCBayern.com, though, Neuer suffered a torn muscle in his left adductor (which sounds worse than minor):

Manuel Neuer has torn a muscle in his left adductor while training with the German national team. The diagnosis was confirmed by the DFB medical unit. The FC Bayern captain will therefore miss the upcoming friendlies against France and the Netherlands and return to Munich.

In addition to that fun news, Sportbuzzer journalist Heiko Ostendorp issued a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), which indicated Neuer was just informed that he would be the starter by coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Julian Nagelsmann has decided that Manuel Neuer will start for Germany at the Euros, with Marc-André ter Stegen as #2. The decision comes following individual discussions between Nagelsmann and each of the two goalkeepers.

Shortly thereafter, Neuer sustained the injury that will prevent him from playing against France and the Netherlands.

