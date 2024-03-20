Bavarian Podcast Works — Preview Show: France vs. Germany (International Friendly)

With Bayern Munich on break, the German national team takes center stage for fans.

Die Mannschaft will travel to France to take on the country many consider to be the current world power and will have a new look under Julian Nagelsmann.

Let’s dive into what we all should be watching for and talking about heading into the weekend:

What will Julian Nagelsmann’s influence and impact be on what should be a very different looking Germany side?

Why this all could work...and why it might all just blow up.

Can Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz carry the torch for Germany?

A guess at Nagelsmann’s formation and starting lineup.

A prediction on the match.

