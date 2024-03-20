Bayern Munich somehow still wants Ronald Araújo from FC Barcelona, despite already having four center-backs

Bayern Munich have four starting-caliber center-backs in the form of Matthijs de Ligt, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Eric Dier. That should seem like they’re set, right? Wrong. Apparently, the Bavarians are still haring after FC Barcelona center back Ronald Araújo who will cost big money:

Ronald Araújo is still on Bayern’s list - but as of now, the club is not planning a big-money signing at center-back if de Ligt, Upamecano and Kim Min-jae all end up staying. Araújo is currently not in a rush to extend his contract at Barcelona - much will depend on the new coach and Barça’s FFP situation. – Sky Sports journos Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

There’s literally no point in bringing in another center-back if your current group of defenders isn’t going anywhere. Even De Ligt, who’s rumored to be leaving in the summer, is likely going to end up staying.