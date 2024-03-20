FC Barcelona exploring a Suarez 2.0 solution to get rid of former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

According to a report by Ruben Uria (a well known Spanish journalist) on Twitch, former Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could have his dream move cut short this summer. FC Barcelona is exploring an option they used to ship out Luis Suarez back in the day — sell him to Atlético de Madrid. According to the report, Atlético might even be interested.

Habrá que estar atentos este verano entre el FC Barcelona y el Atlético de Madrid por Robert Lewandoski.



La entidad culé, está deseando quitarse de encima al jugador Polaco.



Hay una operación que podría facilitar su salida.



vía @rubenuria en twitch✅ pic.twitter.com/pBwmv1ncWO — Objetivo.atletico (@Objetivoatleti) March 19, 2024

The main problem for Atleti will probably be his wages. Lewandowski signed a contract with Barcelona that gave him a gradually increasing salary which peaks in his third year at the club. That third year is now fast approaching, which is probably the reason why the Catalans are so eager to get rid of him.

Atlético Madrid will likely be interested in a deal similar to the one they negotiated for Suarez, where Barca paid a portion of his wages so the player did not have to take a pay cut. This would be a painful blow for the Catalans, but still financially preferrable to the burden they currently face. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone would surely be keen for a striker of Lewandowski’s caliber, especially given what happened the last time he signed a supposedly “washed up” striker from Barcelona.

If the move goes through, this would become the ultimate moment of irony in Lewandowski’s career. As a young man he always wanted to join Real Madrid, but Bayern blocked the move. Then, once he was older and wiser, Madrid didn’t want him anymore, so he went to their arch-rivals Barca. A few years later, his “dream move” to Barca isn’t working out, so he has to get shipped off to Madrid’s local rivals instead.

Such an odd career path. Still, it wouldn’t be a bad move to cap things off, especially if he wins La Liga in the process.