 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show is LIVE! Get our takes on how the German national team stacks up with France ahead of their weekend showdown!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen laments Aleksandar Pavlović not playing for Germany

Such a shame; the kid deserved the call-up

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
SV Darmstadt 98 v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Bayern Munich has a lot of representatives in the German national football team as Julian Nagelsmann and his men will play against France and the Netherlands in the upcoming international break. Sadly, one player will have to pull out of the roster: young gun Aleksandar Pavlović.

“That’s of course very bitter,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen lamented to Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia). “Aleks was very proud, he certainly deserved it. His performances in the past few games have been extraordinary, we can describe him as the shooting star of this season. The fact that he can’t go now is very bitter. But I’m absolutely certain he’ll get the chance again.”

Pavlović famously made the cut ahead of the resurgent Leon Goretzka, who will have extra incentive to perform at club level. In addition to tonsilitis, Pavlović suffered a minor injury to the eye against Darmstadt and would be unfit to play anyway. Nagelsmann has decided against bringing in a replacement.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works