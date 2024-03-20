Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen laments Aleksandar Pavlović not playing for Germany

Bayern Munich has a lot of representatives in the German national football team as Julian Nagelsmann and his men will play against France and the Netherlands in the upcoming international break. Sadly, one player will have to pull out of the roster: young gun Aleksandar Pavlović.

“That’s of course very bitter,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen lamented to Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia). “Aleks was very proud, he certainly deserved it. His performances in the past few games have been extraordinary, we can describe him as the shooting star of this season. The fact that he can’t go now is very bitter. But I’m absolutely certain he’ll get the chance again.”

Pavlović famously made the cut ahead of the resurgent Leon Goretzka, who will have extra incentive to perform at club level. In addition to tonsilitis, Pavlović suffered a minor injury to the eye against Darmstadt and would be unfit to play anyway. Nagelsmann has decided against bringing in a replacement.