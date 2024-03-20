With Bayern Munich looking for a manager, will Max Eberl call Jürgen Klopp?

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp stunned the world after he had announced that he will be stepping down from his job after nine years with the Merseyside outfit. Coincidentally, Bayern Munich also announced that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving at the end of the summer. Before you get your hopes high, Max Eberl will not be calling the former Borussia Dortmund coach.

“I know what it means when Kloppo said: ‘I’m running out of energy’ — Few people can judge that better than me, because I went through it”, Eberl said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “When a person says that, the job comes second. And people come first. That’s why I’m not going to call him.”

Bayern have been targeting players in the meantime but are still wary that a new coach could throw a spanner in the works. That said, Eberl said that such important decisions will be mulled over carefully.

“It’s not about making quick decisions, but smart ones,” the former Gladbach sporting director explained. “Therefore, we will not allow ourselves to be rushed. Of course, this can mean that one or two players will no longer be on the market. If I’m talking about the most suitable coach and the most suitable players, then it doesn’t make sense to sign players and then present a new coach with a fait accompli. Yes, I know the timeline isn’t easy. But we want to make the best possible decisions. It’s better to have a coach who really wants a player and specifically makes him better — than to have a player the coach doesn’t want. By the way, that wouldn’t be fair to the player either.”