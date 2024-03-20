Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen would welcome back Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich will say goodbye to Thomas Tuchel after the end of this season after it was announced that he would leave in the summer. The Bavarians have now made it their business to find a replacement for the 50-year-old coach. Interestingly, the person whom Tuchel replaced, Julian Nagelsmann, is a candidate to take up his old job.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said that he’s not opposed to the notion but that such a topic would be for a future time. “I think others have already said that you should never rule out anything in football. But that’s a thing of the future and not a topic today,” Dreesen said (as captured by Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch via @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann was then hired by the DFB to manage the German national football team and is tasked with guiding the wounded giant to glory at the 2024 Euros on home soil. With the 36-year-old coach also busy with his own things, it’s unlikely that he would think of a return to Munich at this point. Nagelsmann’s contract with Germany runs out after the Euros.