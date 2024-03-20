Bayern Munich’s Max Eberl gives transfer updates on Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, Leroy Sané, Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl is hitting the ground running in his new role.

As a squad overhaul has been rumored to be in play, Eberl addressed the situations of several key players, including Joshua Kimmich.

“Yes, I recently spoke to Josh,” Eberl told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “(Kimmich representing himself) rather unusual, I only experienced this kind of independence with Martin Stranzl in Gladbach. A player who knows what he wants, with whom you can speak directly face to face: That makes things easier.”

Kimmich has been rumored to be willing to move to Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool FC, or Arsenal FC.

Kimmich, though, is not the only key player whose future is at least somewhat in doubt. Leroy Sané’s status might depend on his salary demands, as some rumors indicate Bayern Munich will not pay in the neighborhood of €20 million per season again for the winger.

“I don’t want to talk about money at all. The contracts were signed in full consciousness of both parties. Money is a part of it. Leroy has outstanding qualities, but fluctuations from time to time. We have to decide with him: What does he want, what are his plans for the future? Does he have the desire to go into the future with us, to take on something new? In general, it’s always about a commitment to the club,” said Eberl.

Sané has been very loosely linked to clubs in both England and Spain.

As for Leon Goretzka, the people wishing to see the midfielder leave the club might end up being disappointed.

“He has been very present in the last few games and the interaction with Aleks Pavlović works very well. The fact that he is not part of the national team was a setback for him. In situations like this I always try to talk to the player and we have known each other for a long time. I already wanted to bring him from Bochum to Gladbach. We have a good basis of trust. For us he is an important player,” Eberl noted.

Juventus has been rumored to have interest in Goretzka.

Finally, Eberl gave an update on Alphonso Davies, who has been closely linked to Real Madrid.

“The negotiations have been going on for a long time, but were a bit broken last summer. We are working on this topic,” said Eberl. “Real Madrid hasn’t contacted us. I can say that we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life you have to say yes or no.”

