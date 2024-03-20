Max Eberl gives insight on Bayern Munich’s coaching options for 2024/25

Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl has several key matters to attend to…and quickly.

Aside of working through the contract situations of current and potential transfers of any new players; Eberl has to lock down a new coach.

Many are hoping that man will be Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

“He played for FC Bayern. But I don’t want to provoke headlines: ‘Xabi fits with Bayern!’ - I’m talking about him knowing this club. He’s under contract at Bayer Leverkusen, can win the domestic double there and the Europa League as well. But to return to the question: there are coaches who fit with FC Bayern, yes,” Eberl told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I haven’t spoken with any coach and haven’t received any approval or rejection.”

Eberl, however, is not putting all of his eggs in Alonso’s basket. There are multiple candidates under consideration.

“There are more than four, but certainly not 40 names on it. It is our duty to think everything through — there are also unusual ideas on the list. We’re exchanging ideas in order to get the best possible essence: We need and want to get to know people and their entourage. We want to identify a lot of things in advance and then hold the two or three final discussions at the end,” Eberl said. “How naive would I be to mention a desired candidate now and then we end up not getting him. Maybe in the end our best decision would be to hire a coach who hasn’t been rumoured [in the media]. Then people will probably say: ‘Bayern didn’t manage to get Xabi Alonso’ - but maybe that was exactly our conscious decision.”

Eberl also dropped a hint that might excite some fans. When asked if there are names on his list that have not been listed by the media, Eberl simply said, “Yes.”

One name that has likely been removed is VfB Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß, who recently extended his contract with Die Schwaben.

Eberl, though, played coy when asked about the situation.

“One name has been removed. But I just spoke about unusual ideas, about many thoughts. Sebastian is doing outstandingly well in Stuttgart. With the extension, the topic has now been removed. But please: That doesn’t mean that Sebastian was our top solution and that we were rejected. I can reveal this much: Jupp Heynckes isn’t on the list, I think he’s no longer interested,” Eberl said.

Finally, if you prefer chaos, Eberl did not deny he could potentially embrace just that. When asked about José Mourinho, Eberl was vague .

“Of course we’re also looking into coaches who are currently available,” Eberl said.

Mourinho is rumored to be learning, but Eberl was it aware how that process was going.

