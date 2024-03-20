Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlović to miss Germany games due to illness; Joshua Kimmich shines; Franz Beckenbauer honored; More go-karts (!?); and MORE!

Talk about not having any luck.

Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović has probably been dreaming of getting a call-up to the German national team for quite some time.

Those dreams will have to be put on hold, tough, as the youngster is still sick per a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Aleksandar Pavlović is out of Germany’s games against France and the Netherlands with tonsillitis. As things stand, no replacement will be called up.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg provided more details on the midfielder:

Aleksandar #Pavlovic was examined again today by a specialist. However, due to his infection, there is currently no chance that he will travel later / @DFB_Team But this won’t change his decision to play for Germany in the future. Pavlovic hopes for his participation in the EURO. @berger_pj | @SkySportDE

Judging by the lead pic (which was taken over the weekend), Thomas Müller might want to quarantine himself, too!

Kimmich owned this drill

At a time where he has become the biggest target for Bayern Munich fans (aside of Thomas Tuchel), Joshua Kimmich put in a solid showing during this drill:

Jamal Musiala also had some highlight moments in training:

Toni Kroos about Jamal Musiala after just one training session: "Even if I had never seen him before, this morning's training session would have been enough for me" ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/GMF521CH28 — Norman (@norman826) March 19, 2024

Meanwhile in Bavaria...

Back on Säbener Straße, Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui returned to team training:

In a good mood and back in team training: Welcome back, #King and #Nous ! ☺️ All information https://fcbayern.com/zhSAS #FCBayern #MiaSanMia

In addition, youngster Vincent Manuba took part in first team training as well:

Vincent Manuba ( '05) took part in todays first team training. pic.twitter.com/Z8vtiK5gZc — BayernTalente (@CampusVid2) March 19, 2024

Germany bus honors Beckenbauer

The German national team bus offered a tribute to Franz Beckenbauer:

Germany's team bus paying tribute to Franz Beckenbauer pic.twitter.com/pTDegoAgo2 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 19, 2024

More go-karts

Just like Bayern Munich did last week, the German national team went our go-karting:

The German national team players met this evening for a team-building event at 'Eco-Kart', a go-kart track in Frankfurt [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/4luL5WKXYe — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 19, 2024

I sort of hope Leon Goretzka crashed the party and challenged Julian Nagelsmann to a match race for a spot on the squad.

Random training pics

Jamal Musiala & Florian Wirtz in training ✨ pic.twitter.com/yRzfMweZv4 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 19, 2024

Germany's first training session at the DFB Campus ahead of Saturday's game against France pic.twitter.com/qApzK20DXf — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 19, 2024

