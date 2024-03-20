Bayern Munich CEO stumps for Manuel Neuer to start for Germany at EURO 2024

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain his No. 1 jersey for Germany.

The 37-year-old has still been in good form for club and country, but so too has FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen, who at 31 has been waiting in the wings for a long time.

Neuer is approaching the situation calmly, as he always does.

“I will try to do my best, the coach will then decide,” the Bayern keeper said after Saturday’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt (captured via @iMiaSanMia). “Of course I spoke on the phone with [Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann]. I didn’t say that I’m #1. I just want to keep showing good performances.”

Bayern’s bosses are not so chill, however. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen fully stumped for his player in a recent sitdown with German outlet Az (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“Manuel is the best goalkeeper there is in Germany and probably in the world,” Dreesen declared in that interview. “He has come back from his injury incredibly. In my opinion, the best goalkeeper should be in goal — and that is Manuel Neuer.”

Sorry, Ter Stegen. The starting keeper position for EURO 2024 still looks like it belongs to the Man Wall.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!