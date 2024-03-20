Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer surprised by Leon Goretzka’s Germany snub

Club football has taken a pause to make way for yet another international break, with Germany dueling against France and the Netherlands. Die Mannschaft coach Julian Nagelsmann has already picked who will be with the team for those two matches, and Leon Goretzka isn’t among the pool of players. Bayern Munich teammate Manuel Neuer said that he was surprised when he found out.

“Anyone who knows Leon knows how ambitious he is and how much he can actually give us”, Neuer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), who left Germany’s camp with an injury ealrier today. “I was surprised when I found out that he wasn’t called up”.

Bayern teammate Aleksandar Pavlović was instead picked ahead of Goretzka, but will not be playing due to tonsilitis; Nagelsmann will not bring in a replacement even with Goretzka sitting there and available.

Can’t get enough of the game? Then check out our newest podcast episode! Samrin takes us through Bayern’s win, questions anew on defense, the continued importance of Thomas Müller and Jamal Musiala’s partnership, and more — including a quick look ahead at Bayern’s upcoming Champions League tie versus Arsenal FC! Listen below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!