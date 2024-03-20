Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona eyeing Bayern Munich’s Bryan Zaragoza; Madrid making a mistake with Bayern’s Alphonso Davies?; Manchester City edges Bayern, Madrid on prospect; Arsenal to chase Benjamin Šeško; and MORE!

With the news that not everything is peachy keen between Bayern Munich and newcomer Bryan Zaragoza, some clubs — namely Real Madrid and FC Barcelona — are looking to see if they can get a good deal on an allegedly out-of-favor asset:

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of 22-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich winger Bryan Zaragoza. According to a report by Spanish outlet Don Diario, Bryan Zaragoza is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Merengues are closely monitoring the situation of the out-of-favour Bayern Munich winger. Meanwhile, Fichajes has claimed that the Spanish international is a target for Barcelona heading into the summer transfer window. Bryan Zaragoza has hit a brick wall since joining Bayern Munich from Granada in the winter transfer window. Die Roten secured his services on Deadline Day, with the Bundesliga champions moving his move forward by six months. So, they completed a loan move for the Spaniard and will seal the permanent deal this coming summer. Barcelona briefly considered a part-exchange deal to sign Bryan Zaragoza in the winter transfer window before a move failed to materialise. The continued interest in the 22-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich forward is understandable, considering Raphinha faces an uncertain future at the Catalan club. As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos also contemplated a winter move before ruling it out in December. But Don Diario has claimed that the Merengues are back in the hunt for Zaragoza, which makes sense, considering the lack of depth in the offensive department. With Zaragoza encountering a seemingly insurmountable obstacle at Bayern Munich, a summer return to Spain might be best for him. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona and Real Madrid launch the offensive to sign the 22-year-old Spanish international.

Zaragoza’s situation at Bayern Munich is yet another one that cannot be judged until Tuchel skips town. Only then, will anyone be to able to truly assess where things really stand with the winger.

That said, if he cannot establish himself as a contributor in the Hinrunde for the 2024/25 season, it would not be shocking to see him start to explore loans or transfers — especially after this rocky start.

Despite his tremendous upside, some folks are worried that Real Madrid could pay too much for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies:

The defender could be an elite player, but the Spanish giants should not be spending big to add him to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad The world saw what Alphonso Davies did in August 2020. First, he turned Lionel Messi. Then, he pushed the ball around a sprawling Arturo Vidal. Next was Nelson Semedo, then Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. The whole thing was finished with an incisive layoff to Joshua Kimmich, who obligingly poked home from six yards out. All said, Davies had taken out almost half of the Barcelona team to set up the killer fifth goal in Bayern Munich’s 8-2 Champions League quarter-final romp. That was nearly four years ago, and it has been widely assumed that, since then, Davies has remained at that level. After all, how could a footballer so good, so young, and so audacious do that to a Barcelona side now not be one of the best in the world? He had broken the internet, surely the world must now be his. Things haven’t been so simple. Davies has, indeed, enjoyed his moments, and his quality cannot be doubted. But consistency - at least at an elite level - has been elusive. In that light, it is strange that Real Madrid have reportedly been interested in Davies for so long. Talk of a potential transfer has only intensified recently, Los Blancos now eager to sign the Canadian full-back, even reaching a verbal agreement to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu either this summer or next. But in a rare turn of events, it would seem a poor idea for a club that has thrived in the transfer market in the last three years. Davies has supposedly wanted to leave Bayern for some time now. The Canadian full-back was at his best under Hansi Flick in 2021, and has struggled to recapture that form since. Uncertainty over his future seems to be linked to the end of the 2022-23 season, when Bayern won the league on the final day, a late Jamal Musiala goal capturing an 11th-straight Bundesliga title after an infamous Borussia Dortmund late season collapse. Musiala’s heroics, though, did little to protect senior figures within the club. CEO Oliver Kahn and Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic’s sackings were announced minutes after the final whistle. Neither of them were permitted to join Bayern’s title celebrations - much to Kahn’s public chagrin. Talks of contract extensions in Bavaria have thinned out since then. It would seem to leave Bayern with issues across the board, with Davies, Kimmich, Musiala and Leroy Sane all on deals that expire in 2025. All four are key players for this side and there has been no concrete movement to keep any of them around for longer. It is in that landscape that exit talk around Davies has grown. The left-back’s outspoken agent has done little to squash suggestions that he would be honoured to suit up in Madrid white, while Davies’ vague platitudes haven’t reassured concerned parties: “I feel very comfortable here. I play in an incredible team at one of the absolute top clubs in Europe. I stay focused and give everything for the team and our fans.”

Bayern Munich has the week off, but the news cycle rolls on and there is much to talk about with regard to where the Bavarians are heading into the season’s home stretch.

Bundesliga hopes might be fading by the hour, but there is new life in the Champions League for Bayern Munich.

Needless to say, there is much to talk about, so let’s get to it:

Assessing where Bayern Munich is heading into the break. Why Thomas Tuchel might not be able to help himself — changes could be coming.

Did Bayern Munich make mistakes in the January transfer window?

Having a “never say die” for the Bundesliga title is becoming harder to maintain as Bayer Leverkusen continues to batter everyone in their path.

Talking through the Bundesliga coaching turnover.

Realistically, what is the best we can expect from Germany against France and the Netherlands?

West Ham could be ready to make its play for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire:

West Ham United manager David Moyes remains keen to sign Harry Maguire from Manchester United and will pursue another move for the centre-back this summer.

Has Manchester City beaten Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to the punch for Philadelphia Union phenom Cavan Sullivan? Some reports are indicating as much:

In the midst of interest from many top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Manchester City are likely to bolster their academy by signing American wonderkid Cavan Sullivan. According to the Athletic, Sullivan, who has represented the United States at the youth level, is in advanced negotiations about moving to the Etihad Stadium. At the age of 14, Sullivan is still playing football in the Philadelphia Union’s development system and has not yet agreed to a professional deal with the team. However, it now appears like his future will be in England, as Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning team are anticipated to prevail in the competition for the teenager’s contract.

Bayern Munich won against bottom of the table Darmstadt 2-5, keeping their slim title chances alive. In this podcast, we discuss:

Has Thomas Tuchel really improved Bayern’s defense?

A look at some individual performances including that of Leroy Sané and Matthijs de Ligt

Why it is so important that Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller keep playing together

A word on Eric Dier’s performance today

Trying to make sense of Bayern’s past three performances including the inconsistencies from time to time

More on Jamal Musiala because the world needs more of Jamal Musiala!

A look at Bayern’s Bundesliga fixtures and European fixtures

An adjustment period for Bayern

A word on the Arsenal fixture in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal FC could be looking closely at RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Šeško:

Arsenal scouts have informed manager Mikel Arteta that he should be looking to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško.

When Christian Streich leaves SC Freiburg at the end of the season he will have spend more games managing at one club than all, but two coaches in Bundesliga history:

383 - Christian Streich has managed 383 Bundesliga games for SC Freiburg - in BL history, only Otto Rehhagel (493) and Thomas Schaaf (480, both Werder Bremen) have managed more BL games at one club. Farewell. pic.twitter.com/bYbCIPtrKP — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 18, 2024

In a bit of exciting news for Bayern Munich, the club has been drawn to face Premier League powerhouse Arsenal FC in the quarterfinal round of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal is just one of four intriguing showdowns set for the quarterfinals. Real Madrid will battle Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain takes on FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund will square off with Atlético Madrid.

Surely, fans from all right teams will be amped to see how those tie play out. As for Bayern Munich, let’s get down to why this should be a fun experience for fans — and one that the Bavarians could eventually pull out:

A look at the draw and why Bayern Munich actually has a chance.

Why Arsenal’s true danger is their ability to function as a unit.

Why Bayern Munich fans should have some belief that the team can win.

A look at the other match-ups and why Manchester City vs. Real Madrid is probably the equivalent of a UCL final. PSG vs. Barca could be a banger as well.

Center-back wunderkind Leny Yoro reportedly wants to make the move to Real Madrid:

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro has told Real Madrid he wants to join them this summer and the Spanish side are confident they can sign Yoro, who is also a target for Chelsea, for between €30m and €40m.

As expected, Ralph Hasenhüttl was named manager at Wolfsburg:

️ #Hasenhüttl: After four years in the Premier League, I just wanted to get away from it all. I really enjoyed walking the streets unrecognized. It was very pleasant and also necessary to regain my strength and hunger. #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/p0Fnrz0sAm — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) March 18, 2024

️ #Hasenhüttl: It's not that I was bored at home. But the knowledge that you have gained over such a long time as a head coach is longing to be put to good use. [...] I'm looking forward to bringing all the experience I've gained as a coach to this club.#VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/wYg6BwuESK — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) March 18, 2024

️ #Hasenhüttl: The task is clear. We have to try to get back to winning ways in order to stay in the league. Ultimately, it's about getting my style of soccer into the team as quickly as possible. #VfLWolfsburg — VfL Wolfsburg EN/US (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) March 18, 2024

Craziness reigns supreme for Bayern Munich and the German national team.

While things are finally starting to normalize after nearly a year under Thomas Tuchel for Bayern Munich. The attack looks dangerous, the midfield is controlling games, and the backline has been sturdy.

Things...are good.

As for the German national team, the more things change (getting rid of some mainstays), the more they stay the same (leaning on some old heads to lead the way).

Given all of that, there is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it: