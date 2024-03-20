Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer discusses the club’s present and future challenges

It is a pivotal time in the history of Bayern Munich.

Following the change (and change again) in the board, it’s the first proper paradigm shift at the very top of the club since Uli Hoeneß took the helm all those years ago. Furthermore, it has come at a time where the paradigm of football itself is changing, with the emergence of football clubs funded by the entire wealth of sovereign states. It is going to be nothing short of a tough time to be a self-funded club which is held to the highest standard possible.

Bayern’s chairman Herbert Hainer thinks so too, as stated to Bild (and captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia).

“The biggest challenge for FC Bayern is to remain internationally competitive at the highest level because the financial means of clubs especially in England, but also in Spain and other countries, are significantly bigger,” said Hainer. “In order to do that, we have to be creative, be attentive - and at the same time we have to maintain our identity as a club — be successful, live our values, always have the fans in focus and stick to our FC Bayern path because that’s what made the club so unique in the entire football world for decades.”

“We are realigning the board around [Chief Executive Officer] Jan-Christian Dreesen, his deputy Michael Diederich and our board member for sport Max Eberl from July 1st. In the future, the committee will consist of three positions in order to be able to act even more efficiently and quickly with leaner structures,” Haine remarked. “With Max Eberl and our sporting director Christoph Freund, we have two top people in the sporting area who have been working in football management for over two decades and know what to do.

“We also have a highly competent supervisory board with personalities such as Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as well as representatives from numerous important commercial companies. In terms of organization, we now see FC Bayern well equipped in such a way that we can look forward to the future with optimism.”

The streamlining of the board structure is key too, as it represents an end to the overly bureaucratic way the club seems to have been run in the last couple years. The new board is lean, mean and chalk full of individuals who are highly respected and competent in their respective departments.