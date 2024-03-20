Max Eberl discusses squad overhaul/planning and potential transfers at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s roster is looking a bit cloudy because there’s a lot of talk about contract negotiations and transfer inquiries from different clubs. Keeping hold of the talented players and shipping off the deadwood are both easier said than done. Max Eberl acknowledged the ruckus behind the scenes, but he wants to talk with sporting director Christoph Freund first.

“There’s already a lot of talk that there will be a big cut [in the squad]. But first I have to get together with Christoph Freund to get an idea about ​​how to finish the season in the best possible way in the short term”, Eberl said (Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “In the Champions League we are now playing against Arsenal, a top international team. We’ll approach these games with courage - our goal is of course to reach the semi-finals. In the Bundesliga we are clearly in Leverkusen’s rearview mirror. We also have to decide: Who will be the coach from summer onwards. That is the biggest and most crucial question.”

Eberl said that he and the rest of the brass are already working on squad planning and discusses their approach: “There are scouting sessions and we’re thinking about contract terms. Without us having already made any decisions. I enjoy putting together these pieces of the puzzle with squad planning and ‘internal transfers’ — that’s what I call contract extensions - What positions do we see, where do we want to make improvements? I like to approach things analytically and strategically. In the future, our goal is to act and plan early: we will start working on the 2025/26 squad from September 2024 at the latest.”.