Franck Ribéry could return to Bayern Munich as a youth coach

Bayern Munich has a history of involving former players in the structure of the club, nowhere has that been more apparent than the team’s coaching setup.

Former players such as Miroslav Klose, Sando Wagner, and Martín Demicheles have all coached at Bayern in some capacity or another, and it looks as though Franck Ribéry could soon join the coaching ranks of the current Bundesliga Champions.

According to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia), Ribéry would be interested in a coaching position at the FC Bayern Munich Campus. As of now, the Frenchman is completing his coaching license. Because the club is on good terms with Ribéry and has retained contact with their former player, the door is wide open for a return.

While Ribéry would likely start with a small coaching role within Bayern’s youth setup, it will be interesting to see where his coaching journey takes him. Bayern is in need of a new head coach for the senior team, but hiring a former player with little to no prior coaching experience is a horrible idea. Just look at how things went for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Since leaving Bayern in 2019, Ribéry has played for Serie A outfits Fiorentina and Salernitana. Is a return to Munich the right next step?