Jamal Musiala wants Bayern to regain its signature winning mentality

Jamal Musiala unleashed his trademark dribbling magic as he weaved through the Freiburg box in the 75th minute and calmly bent his shot inside the back post. The moment should’ve put a stamp on a dominating second half and been remembered as the game winning goal for Bayern Munich. Instead, SC Freiburg forward Lucas Höler pulled a rabbit out of his own hat and scored an unlikely equalizer in the 87th minute.

“We are Bayern and we hate to lose,” Musiala expressed his irritation at Bayern’s recent string of undesirable results (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Since I joined the club, I know that Bayern always want to win. The way things are going for us at the moment is very annoying. We all want to win and be champions. We have to stay positive and play as best as we can until the end and then see what happens.”

Since his move back to the left wing, Musiala has scored or assisted in three consecutive matches. This positive streak comes on the heels of six consecutive games without a goal or assist. Even more troubling, Musiala hadn’t even registered a shot on goal in four out of five matches.

Hopefully the full time return of Alphonso Davies can also open up some attacking space for Musiala and the rest of Bayern over the last three months of the season.

