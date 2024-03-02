Eric Dier acknowledges that Bayern dropped unnecessary points...again

Bayern Munich overcame a sloppy start and held a 2-1 edge late in the second half, but a moment’s lapse in focus by Leon Goretzka led to a late equalizer from SC Freiburg. Bayern found the back of the net on superb individual efforts from Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala. Freiburg spent most of the second half on their heels, only managing two shots on goal and 0.21 xG.

“We were in control in the second half and conceded an unnecessary goal in the end,” Eric Dier lamented in his postgame interview (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We played better in the second half and created chances, but didn’t take advantage of them. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t win today.”

The draw against Freiburg puts the Bundesliga title more out of reach than ever, and Dier acknowledged that it will take a miracle to catch Bayer Leverkusen:

“It’s not in our hands now. We have to win every game remaining. We’re very disappointed today because you expect Bayern to win every game. What’s in our hands now is to win every game and see what happens. We won’t give up.”

Bayern will need to stay sharp for 90 minutes in order to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Lazio in the second leg of the Champions League on Tuesday night. Luckily they will be back at the Allianz Arena where they have only lost once this season.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s soul-crushing 2-2 draw vs. SC Freiburg? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: