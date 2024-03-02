Four observations from Bayern Munich’s thrilling 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich trails Bayer Leverkusen by seven points in the league, with Die Werkself having one game in hand as they travel across the backyard to Köln on Sunday. Even more concerning, Bayern played poorly once again amidst off-pitch turmoil in a crucial must-win game.

Here are my four observations from Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg:

Four fantastic goals

Despite the disappointing result for Bayern Munich, neutral fans were treated to four fantastic goals at the Europa-Park Stadion.

Freiburg took the lead with a goal that seemed straight out of a cartoon, characterized by its uniqueness and almost unbelievable nature. Initiated from a dangerous throw-in, this goal had everything: two threatening opportunities in rapid succession, a brilliant Manuel Neuer in goal, a faltering Bayern defense unable to clear the ball, culminating in a superb strike finding the back of the net—courtesy of none other than Christian Günter! The left-back and local youth who has played more than 330+ games for Freiburg, joined the club since he was 13 years old and arguably scored his most memorable goal for his team today.

Freiburg’s second goal was more aesthetically pleasing. Lucas Höler found the ball perfectly at his left foot after yet another dangerous throw-in (clearly a deliberate tactic from Christian Streich’s team), ultimately brilliantly placing a half-volley that nestled perfectly into the left corner of Manuel Neuer’s goal.

The individual brilliance of both Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala almost won the game for Bayern Munich today. Tel’s screamer from outside the penalty area was a fantastic strike, and it came at a time when Bayern was looking incredibly vulnerable as Freiburg had a few chances to increase the scoreline even further just before. Musiala’s goal was a thing of beauty, a Grafite-esque solo raid, well deserved of a ‘Joga Bonito’ stamp.

A poor Bayern performance, from an unusually poor Bayern team

The first half, despite Mathys Tel’s stroke of genius, just simply wasn’t good enough. Bayern lacked ideas up front and looked extremely vulnerable at the back. The midfield struggled to generate opportunities, resulting in Bayern resorting to hopeful long balls into Freiburg’s penalty area. While this tactic can occasionally prove effective, it’s been rarely seen at Bayern during the 2010s.

The second half wasn’t much better. While Thomas Tuchel attempted to alter the dynamics by substituting both of his wingbacks, Joshua Kimmich and Raphael Guerreiro, in the 64th minute, it failed to impact Bayern’s playing style. The team remained stagnant, devoid of motion, and lacking a clear tactical direction.

It made me ponder: How many players from today’s starting eleven would secure a starting spot under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City? It’s an uncomfortable question and one that may seem out of place in a Bayern Munich fan blog. However, I would argue that only one player fits the bill: Manuel Neuer (though, I acknowledge that Harry Kane is being unfairly treated here).

While Aleksandar Pavlović and Mathys Tel are exciting talents, they still have a considerable distance to go before they can secure starting positions for a team aspiring to win the Champions League. Players like Eric Dier and Raphaël Guerreiro may possess the quality to serve as competent backup options for an elite football team - but, nothing more than that.

What does this tell us? It signals a pressing requirement for a significant overhaul this summer, particularly as certain players, notably Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, have evidently declined in quality since 2020.

Goodbye, Thomas

It’s late here in Europe, and after enjoying a hearty dinner accompanied by a generous glass of red wine, an unexpected thought crossed my mind—a reference to the famous quote from Django Unchained as I penned the title to this paragraph.

“Normally, Monsieur Candie, I would say “Auf wiedersehen.” But since what “auf wiedersehen” actually means is ‘till I see you again’, and since I never wish to see you again, to you sir, I say: ‘goodbye’.”

I feel there’s not much to say that hasn’t been repeated consistently across this site. What I want readers to understand is that I don’t align with the notion of calling for the coach’s dismissal after every setback. Draws away to Freiburg happen, but it is the latest bad result in a disastrous spell for Bayern Munich. Why did the board not fire Tuchel immediately? From where I’m sitting, it seems quite baffling.

I believe the quality of the squad falls short of the level required for a serious challenge for the Champions League title. However, it’s clear that the squad possesses more potential than what has been demonstrated as of late.

Tuchel was smiling when he said his thanks to the Freiburg opponent, almost knowing that it was over.

Thomas #Tuchel at DAZN:



„We played with too much indiscipline. And we invited counterattacks. We weren't in our positions. It was a bad first half-hour in the first half.“



„We wanted to play here with a different level of emotionality.“



„It was partly ‚harakiri‘. We did… pic.twitter.com/aLVXePpMQk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 1, 2024

A titleless season

I don’t anticipate Leverkusen dropping significant points, nor do I foresee this Bayern team winning most of their Bundesliga matches for the remainder of the season. The upcoming match against Lazio will be a significant test, and even if Bayern, whether under Tuchel’s management or not, manages to succeed, I doubt they can compete with the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.

A season without a title seems increasingly likely, a scenario unprecedented in over a decade.

As someone who tends to view football through an optimistic lens, I see this as the wake-up call that Bayern Munich’s board, players, and fans need.

Or, you know...it could get a lot worse.

