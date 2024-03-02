Official: Eric Dier’s contract extended at Bayern Munich until 2025

It’s a good day for Eric Dier fans at Bayern Munich!

Why, exactly?

Well, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the 30-year-old England defender has triggered a one-year extension to his current contract because of playing time milestones that he was able to reach.

Suspension and injuries certainly helped Dier’s cause along the way.

EXCL: Eric Dier loan move to Bayern Munich will become permanent in summer. 30yo joined from Tottenham until end of season + option for 12 more months. Option now triggered. #THFC deal ends in June so joins #FCBayern as free agent to 2025 @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Ja601NZuOT — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) February 29, 2024

The contract extension means Dier will become a permanent player in Bayern’s books come the end of the season, thus marking the end of a 10-year long spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich fans were always aware of an option to trigger an extension in Dier’s contract, but the details of which were never known. Until now.

According to Bild (As captured by @iMiaSanMia), the extension came into play once the former Spurs man made three starting eleven appearances (so just after the Bayer Leverkusen game).

Resident Bayern Munich expert, Florian Plettenberg, also weighed in on Dier’s extension, stating that Bayern are “very satisfied with his performances.”

News Eric #Dier: Yes, his contract has already automatically extended until 2025 ✔️



➡️ Bayern are very satisfied with his performances



➡️ As revealed in January: He signed a 6-months-contract with 1 year option. The most realistic overall package in the end: €2-2.5m bonus… pic.twitter.com/dydDO5LSIZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 1, 2024

Finally, Bayern Munich officially announced the move as well:

Eric Dier will remain at FC Bayern for a further year. The 30-year-old’s contract has been extended by a season until 30 June 2025 after a pre-agreed clause was met. Dier originally joined Bayern in January on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

All in all, the contract extension is well deserved.

Starting four out of Bayern’s last six Bundesliga games, Dier has been able to string together a consistent set of performances, most recently helping Die Rekordmeister to a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

While Eric Dier hasn’t exactly lit the pitch on fire, he has proved to be a reliable stopgap, bringing some stability into Bayern’s defence.

In one of Bayern’s most unstable moments in recent memory, any stabilising presence is welcome.

