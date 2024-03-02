Thomas Tuchel left puzzled by Bayern Munich’s chaotic first half in 2-2 draw against SC Freiburg

In what came to be an unbalanced performance against a tough home side, Bayern Munich drew against SC Freiburg after having managed to come back from the initial setback. What really caught the eye was the tenacity and pressure that Freiburg showed in the first half hour of the match, which brought the opener after a series of good chances. Only after that, Bayern Munich managed to partially show that they were title contenders up until three matchdays ago.

“We didn’t play a good first half an hour,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game for DAZN, as captured by @MiaSanMia. “We deserved to be behind. We then played a good second half and were on the front foot, but couldn’t reward ourselves. In the end we didn’t win because of a lucky goal from a set piece that we couldn’t defend.

“It was very clear that we wanted to play here with a different level of determination. But we only started doing that after conceding a goal. It was partly chaotic. We did things we’ve never done before - we’ve never talked about them before. It wasn’t a matter of will, we played recklessly for the first half hour. But a good half isn’t enough if we want to win here.”

What was missing from the team today? Tuchel was left unsure.

“What should I say now? I don’t think it was a matter of will. I could already see the effort in the first half. But we were undisciplined in the positions. I think we had a phase where our centre-back was running behind the full-back. So we did things that we had never trained before or we had never discussed before. We rushed attacks as if it was the 85th minute and we were 1-0 down. I don’t know. I don’t think it was because of a lack of effort. But we played recklessly for the first half hour and were punished for it, then we equalised with an individual action. There was no other way to score at that moment. In the end one good half isn’t enough,” Tuchel added (via @MiaSanMia).

Almost an identical answer, paraphrased in a different way, which ultimately couldn’t enlighten the fans with any new information. This brings us to the question: What are the real reasons that the record champions are performing like an average Bundesliga team? Furthermore, is the current coach even able to identify and fix them behind the scenes?

It remains to be seen in the remaining season games if Bayern Munich will manage to end the season on a positive note.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s soul-crushing 2-2 draw vs. SC Freiburg? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: