SC Freiburg revels in stunning Bayern Munich for a draw

When SC Freiburg earned a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich on Friday, it sure felt like a victory to Christian Streich’s squad despite the fact that each team walked away with a point.

“The boys did really well. They were already very dejected and broken after Augsburg because they didn’t have enough strength after the Nantes game. That’s why I’m very, very happy and glad that players like Christian Günter and Matthias Ginter, who were away and are now back, were able to play through. The team played a really good game – passionate and good with the ball. They really deserved and earned the point,” Streich said (as captured by via FCBayern.com).

Christian Günter, who scored the first worldie of the match, could not find much fault with the end result.

“There’s not much to complain about. Bayern are a very, very good team and we did very well for that. You can’t prevent everything. We may be able to defend the goals we conceded a little better, but otherwise we resolved a lot of situations well. Ultimately, it is important that we never give up. The 2-2 was deserved in the end,” said Günter.

Vincenzo Grifo echoed Günter’s sentiments.

“It feels like a victory. Overall we played a good game. We can be happy with ourselves. We had many chances to score and could have even led 2-0. We played a very good game, especially with the ball. Of course, you have to stand lower and suffer against Bayern. But we decided to play good football, be calm on the ball and use it well. We can live well with 2-2.”

