Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund demands more consistency from team

Finding himself in the uncomfortable position of possibly ending his first season title-less, Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund was less than happy after another disappointing result against Freiburg.

“We are of course disappointed because we really wanted to win the game,” said Christoph Freund after the match for FCBayern.com (as reported by @MiaSanMia). “It’s bitter; we dropped two points. The first half hour wasn’t good; that’s disappointing. We created chances in the second half. We have to look at ourselves and get more consistency. We’ll work through the game. There’s not much time. Tuesday is a very important game, and we have to be there from the first minute. We have 90 minutes to do it. We definitely want to achieve that.”

Where does this leave Bayern’s title chances? Freund could only deflect.

“We don’t need to talk about it today,” he added (also via @MiaSanMia).

Being halfway responsible for what is slowly turning into Bayern Munich’s worst season in more than a decade, Freund is expecting the team and the coaching staff to deliver on the big Champions League stage on Tuesday. If that won’t be the case, Freund and newly appointed board member Max Eberl are probably going to have to make significant changes to the team roster in the summer window.

