After shocking draw, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel looks toward key Lazio match

After blowing what looked like a surefire win against SC Freiburg on Friday, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was left scrambling to find a way to focus on the team’s upcoming match against Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday.

“We’ve been having these ups and downs for a very long time, so it’s not ruled out that we would deliver a top performance over 90 minutes on Tuesday. We’ll need a top performance in the discipline and the willingness to go ahead with the plan - like in the second half today and over long stretches against Leipzig. We’ll prepare, push positively and then we have to deliver,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It is fair to ask if the team has any spark left in it to play under Tuchel. The controversial coach is a lame duck and the team is sputtering. By late Tuesday night, the Bavarians could be out of European play before the spring hits...or they could be left holding on a berth in the next round as tight as they can.

Either way, fans will probably be exasperated.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s soul-crushing 2-2 draw vs. SC Freiburg? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: