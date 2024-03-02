Watch: Thomas Tuchel explains Bayern Munich’s tactical and attitude changes against SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel’s impending separation from the club looks to have freed him to be blunt in his post-game press conferences.

After Bayern’s 2-2 draw to SC Freiburg on Friday, Tuchel cut a grim figure in his discussion with ESPN sideline reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt. He delivered a brutal assessment of his team’s performance to open the game — particularly the first 30 minutes, which he deemed terrible.

The improvement after that? “Not more than okay.”

Watch the segment below:

“A terrible half an hour” and a tactical switch “that wasn’t rocket science.” Thomas Tuchel’s impressions on Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg tonight on @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/hiRta7ZGYM — Archie Rhind-Tutt (@archiert1) March 1, 2024

The second half, though, was where Bayern started to turn it around — with “good spirit” and multiple chances to put the game away. In the end, it took Jamal Musiala’s magical goal to put Bayern ahead — a second moment of magic on the day after Mathys Tel’s first-half strike — but even that was not enough.

“We did not defend a throw-in how it was needed to win, so we have to live with one point,” Tuchel summarized.

But what made the first half so bad — and what made the second half better? Here is where it gets a little interesting.

“We invited them for counter-attacks, we had no structure at all,” Tuchel explained. In the second half: “A little switch, a 3-1 build-up instead of a 2-2 [with midfielder Leon Goretzka dropping between the center-backs]. This is not rocket science, but we changed our attitude, we changed our approach in the game...everybody did their job in the structure and put it into life, and then we were a good football team. If we don’t do this, we can lose against any opponent.”

Now for Bayern to find its best consistently.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s soul-crushing 2-2 draw vs. SC Freiburg? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: