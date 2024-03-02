Vote! SC Freiburg 2 - 2 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga player ratings

If the Bayern Munich board was hoping that the announcement of Thomas Tuchel’s departure at the end of the season would supply a jolt to the squad...well, it is going about as well as Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking last year.

Bayern turned in another limp display in a 2-2 draw to SC Freiburg on Friday. It was a quiet game rocked by four world-class goals from absolutely nowhere:

Freiburg’s Christian Günter hitting a rocket volley after Manuel Neuer (and the crossbar) saved two golden chances.

Mathys Tel, in his first Bundesliga start of the season, curling a beauty from just outside the box.

Jamal Musiala doing Jamal Musiala things, dribbling through defenders and proving that having three men marking him is not enough.

Lucas Höler hitting a volley at a higher height than should be humanly possible to level it late.

Individual brilliance — and team lapses — embody a Bayern season that has just gone awry. There is no fix for the team’s ills in sight.

Here is how Bild evaluated the game:

