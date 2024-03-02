No point dwelling! Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala turn page to Champions League

After failing to pick up steam in the Bundesliga after the disappointing draw against SC Freiburg, Bayern Munich are faced with the task of overturning the one-goal deficit in the Champions League against S.S. Lazio on Tuesday. The team seems to be aware of that fact, and that dwelling on the draw against Freiburg won’t really help their chances to progress further in the competition.

Having put his name on the scoresheet with a wonderfully hit curled ball, Mathys Tel did not waste any time post-match to turn his focus on the crucial reverse fixture against Lazio.

“We had a lot of chances but only scored two goals, which unfortunately wasn’t enough,” Tel said after the match (as captured by @MiaSanMia). “Of course, we have to play better. Now it’s time to look ahead. We have to prepare intensively for the game against Lazio.”

The same feeling was shared by the other goalscorer of the game, Jamal Musiala, who tried to see the positive side of the team’s chance-creating ability on the day.

“Even though we didn’t win today, we created many chances, and that’s a positive thing. If we had been more efficient, the outcome would have been different. We have to create many chances on Tuesday and be at our best. If we want to go through, we have to convert our chances,” Musiala added (also via @MiaSanMia).

With the subpar performances Bayern Munich has shown in the Bundesliga of late, there is really very little hope left for the Meisterschale to come back in Munich for a record 12th straight season. With that in mind, could this be a trigger for the team to fight for the only competition where they still stand a real chance? The answer to that will come soon enough on Tuesday night.

