Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg; FC Barcelona wants Manchester City star Erling Haaland; Bayern linked to Barca center-back; Borussia Dortmund invades New York; Zinedine Zidane to Manchester United?; and MORE!

In a game full of wonder goals, Bayern Munich let a very winnable game slip away in the waning minutes.

Such is life under a lame duck coach.

Now — with the Bundesliga essentially out of reach — the only question left is what happens if Lazio knocks Bayern Munich out of Champions League?

The thought here is that Thomas Tuchel will get an early start on his job hunt should that happen, but that is concern for another day. It is time to unwind how this match fell apart. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s take a look at Tuchel’s starting XI:

Mathys Tel filling in for Leroy Sané was a foregone conclusion when the Germany international was ruled out earlier on Friday. Right now, wingers seem hard to come by at Bayern Munich (even after the Bavarians paid extra to bring Bryan Zaragoza in early). Meanwhile, Eric Dier over Dayot Upamecano was something that Tuchel intimated might happen and Raphaël Guerreiro likely signaled that the club was going to play it safe with Alphonso Davies, so he would be ready to face Lazio next week.

Too often this season, Jamal Musiala will flash a moment of brilliance with his footwork, but then ultimately be unable to finish a play. Or as one of our astute commenters said this in the Gamethread:

In the 12th minute, Manuel Neuer made a tremendous save, but it was followed by the crossbar bailing out Bayern Munich. Finally, Christian Günter hit a perfect half-volley where he placed it just outside the reach of Neuer. It was perfect placement.

Neuer again bailed out Bayern with a massive save in the 16th minute.

Early on, it was very difficult to tell which team was supposed to be the European powerhouse. The first 25 minutes were just abysmal for Bayern Munich.

How bad was it? Well...

After 25 minutes:



Shots: Freiburg 7-1 Bayern

On target: Freiburg 3-0 Bayern

xG: Freiburg 1.01 - 0.04 Bayern — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 1, 2024

That period was capped with a play where it looked like Thomas Müller was hauled down for a penalty, but it was not called. That might have sparked the Bavarians to wake up.

Bayern Munich’s backline was especially bad early in the match.

In the 35th minute, Bayern Munich would finally strike — and it was Mathys Tel operating at that moment on his preferred left side with an absolute laser of a shot that knotted the game at 1-1.

It was great to see Tel take advantage of his opportunity to start a match — and even better to see him produce as a winger. What a finish!

Aleksandar Pavlović did not have a great game. He was not terrible or anything, but there were some unnecessary mistakes mixed in to his play. These are the kinds of games that he needs to get under his belt to really see what kind of player he can be.

In the 47th minute, Harry Kane — who was pretty invisible to that point — had a tremendous touch inside the 18, but fired wide with his left foot.

I’ll say this, Kim Min-jae’s commitment to the same haircut as Moe Howard is remarkable. He might not have had a great game, but the hair saved his day.

Guerreiro was also kind of shoddy.

Joshua Kimmich just does not look good or comfortable at right-back. That could be a really bad sign for the German national team.

Kimmich was taken off for Konrad Laimer in the 64th minute and did not look thrilled about it. It was a very poor performance from Kimmich.

SC Freiburg’s kits has me confused all game. The overhead shot made the look kind of similar to Bayern Munich’s red and white kits.

On the 75th minute, though, Musiala turned a 1v1 into a 1v3, but used his dazzling footwork to get a sliver of space and rip off yet another perfectly placed shot. At that point, Musiala definitely pushed all the right buttons!

In the 87th minute, though, Bayern Munich’s defending fell apart and Lucas Höler hit the game’s fourth banger to knot the game at 2-2.

Tuchel’s substitutions — and the timing of those moves — was very questionable.

Kane did some decent work in the box at times, but he just was not the consistent threat you would expect. Part of that is because of the erratic way that Bayern Munich plays in the final third, but Kane has to be the focal point of the attack for this all to work. On Friday, he was not that.

Just like that, Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga hopes appear to be over.

Overall, things like this happen to all teams, but...not to talented, well-coached, engaged teams in the midst of clinging to their very slim hopes for a league title. Tuchel might or might not have been the main problem. Maybe it was the players, who coughed up what should have been a surefire victory? Regardless, this situation is broken in a way is not fixable...yet the Bayern Munich board continues to apply duct tape in hopes of holding it all together for the next two months. Why bother? The future is now and it is time for the coach and the team to each go their separate ways to allow the squad to finish the season without the presence of Tuchel looking over them.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, or Postgame Podcast, give them a look or a listen:

Ronald Araújo is not the only FC Barcelona center-back that Bayern Munich has its eyes on. Per a recent report, Bayern Munich likes what it sees from 17-year-old prospect Pau Cubarsi:

Barcelona are facing a fight to keep hold of 17-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi, who is wanted by Bayern Munich and PSG.

The news cycle surrounding Bayern Munich is wild at the moment.

Coaches coming in...players going out...other players coming in? There are no shortage of topics to discuss, so let’s get to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

Like many of us have expected, Alphonso Davies seems set for Real Madrid. Is Andy Robertson the answer for a replacement?

Max Eberl’s hiring at Bayern Munich has gone official...now what?

Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC appear headed for a showdown on Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Why is there so much hate toward Hansi Flick these days?

Breaking down the recent reports that Julian Nagelsmann has identified his team leaders and which players might get left home. This sounds like history repeating itself in some ways...let’s discuss.

Some quick thoughts on the most recent episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland, who had a monster game earlier this week, always seems to have at least a little uncertainty with his future, but cash-starved FC Barcelona would love to bring in the Norwegian:

Barcelona officials recently met with the agents of Man City striker Erling Haaland. Signing the Norway international is the “great dream” of Barca president Joan Laporta.

The problem for a move like this is just how cash-strapped Barca is at the moment. For current Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, though, this could feel like deja vu all over again.

Some have theorized that Lewandowski’s desire to leave Bayern Munich was kickstarted by the club’s transfer talks with Haaland.

Liverpool has been linked to Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa for months now and it could finally be the time that the club pushes to really get its man:

In their search for a replacement, Liverpool will focus on Juventus winger Federico Chiesa and believe the Italy international will not be an expensive signing.

Bayern Munich was very closely linked to Chiesa in the past. If a new coach wants to vary up the look at wing, Chiesa could be worth a look once again at Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich got back on the winning track with a big victory over RB Leipzig, but — as always — there is plenty more going on at the club to talk about.

Why waste any more time? Let’s get down to it! Here is what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some exciting news about the future of Bavarian Podcast Works.

Some final thoughts on the weekend win over RB Leipzig — and how fans are (rightly) struggling with whether to be optimistic or realistic about where all this is going.

The arrival of Max Eberl should propel Bayern Munich into its next generation — but could end up leaving some players and club staffers behind.

What should we make of Leroy Sané’s current struggles — and should Bayern Munich have reservations about re-upping his deal.

Bayern Munich is not the only club considering Zinedine Zidane for its managerial post. Manchester United is also contemplating a move for Zidane:

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ ‘dream’ appointment as Manchester United manager, with the future of current boss Erik ten Hag still undecided.

Borussia Dortmund has opened a new office in New York City:

Making NYC a little more black and yellow.



We are excited to announce that Borussia Dortmund expands its global presence with the opening of an office in the heart of New York City. pic.twitter.com/BJxEpSJuRU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 1, 2024

What do you suppose would happen if the Bayern Munich NYC office folks saw the Borussia Dortmund people walking on the other side of the street? Do they flash some kind of gang sign? Do they light up a flare? Maybe an Anchorman-style street fight.

“I saw Dee Kundra kill a man with a trident!”