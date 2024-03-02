Fabrizio Romano: Mathys Tel “confirmed” to remain and fight at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel has had a rough second part of the season after a sensational start to 2023/24 under head coach Thomas Tuchel as a super-sub.

Tuchel has not preferred Tel of late, but is now headed out the door. And a meeting between Tel’s representatives and the Bayern bosses appears to have reaffirmed his commitment to the Bavarians.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has the exclusive:

Mathys Tel will stay at Bayern, as club has confirmed on Monday during the meeting with his agent. Tel also wants to stay as he dreams of becoming Bayern legend. Exclusive story, confirmed.

Romano continues:

EXCLUSIVE: Mathys Tel’s agent Gadiri Camara has met with Bayern director Christoph Freund today. Meeting was very positive — club have confirmed plan to keep Mathys Tel and include him in future project. New deal could also be a topic as Bayern don’t want Tel to leave.

Tel currently has a contract until 2027. A highly-rated young striker, Tel would have no shortage of opportunities if he should decide to leave for more playing time — but it looks like Bayern fans can rest easy, for now.

Can Tel eventually step into the shoes of Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski?