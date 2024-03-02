Master of Puppets: Uli Hoeneß still in the thick of things for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport 1 journalist Stefan Kumberger (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß will have major input in the decision for who is named as the team’s next head coach:

Uli Hoeneß will have a big say in the search for a new coach. He can exercise his veto on certain candidates at any time and dictate the main line for the search. While Hoeneß was left out when Julian Nagelsmann was sacked last year and gave in to (Oliver) Kahn and (Hasan) Salihamidžić, the situation is different now. The next coach will definitely not be hired without Hoeneß’ approval. Hoeneß will rely on Max Eberl who is a close confidant to him and shares the same philosophy. Both think similarly and it is no exaggeration to say that Hoeneß is Eberl’s role model.

It is almost as if some executives are hired to be Hoeneß’s eyes and ear inside the building.

Whatever the case, Hoeneß has done many a great thing for Bayern Munich and just last summer was brought back to help lead the club through a tumultuous period. When the club has needed him, he has always been there (insert the inevitable except for the time he was in jail jokes that will drop in the comments!).

Is he overstaying his welcome? Who are we to say?

For Hoeneß, Bayern Munich is like the famous line from “Hotel California” by The Eagles — Hoeneß can check out any time he likes, but he can never leave.