Germany Women qualify for Olympics with Nation’s League win!

Olympics qualification on the line, the German women’s national team delivered emphatically.

A 2-0 win over Netherlands in the third place match of the UEFA Women’s Nations League A confirms the Germans for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Germany dominated the match with 19 shots (six on target) to only six total for the Dutch. Bayern Munich duo Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller scored the goals, both in the second half.

Highlights below, courtesy of the DFB’s official YouTube channel:

The first goal came after a cross from Wolfsburg winger Jule Brand. Current Wolfsburg and Germany No. 6 Lena Oberdorf — who is headed to join the FC Bayern Frauen next season — headed the rebound after a deflection and played it into the path of Klara Bühl, who pounced unmarked at the far post.

Bühl then assisted Bayern striker Lea Schüller with a cross whipped in from the right wing. Schüller rose and headed home in true box striker fashion. It was a game that could easily have seen more Germany goals, but 2-0 will do.

“Dream come true,” said DFB women’s football sporting director Nia Künzer (as captured by DFB.de).

Now onto Paris! Auf geht’s!