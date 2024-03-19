 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich have made their final offer to Alphonso Davies to stop him from bolting for Real Madrid

Will it be enough to get him to stay?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Alphonso Davies has made it his business to try and force a move to Real Madrid, as he deemed his current wage at Bayern Munich lacking. The Bavarians have shown reluctance to increase the Canadian’s wages, which was evident in their latest offer.

According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal), Bayern have offered Davies a contract until 2029 with a wage bill in the range of €11-€13 million, with add-ons. Again, the club does not want to meet the reported €20 million figure that Davies wants if he were to stay. If Davies and his agent do not accept, he will be leaving in the summer.

Max Eberl, who confirmed the above report on the club’s offer, said that the conditions of the new contract are fair. “I can say that we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life you have to say yes or no”, Eberl said (as captured by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl via @iMiaSanMia).

Eberl also said that Madrid has not reached out to the Rekordmeister yet, and that the latter is capitalizing on the supposed breakdown in negotiations between Davies and the Spanish giant.

