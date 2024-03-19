GASP! Bayern Munich legend Uli Hoeneß welcomes Real Madrid star Toni Kroos back to German national team

Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß has a bit of history with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos going back to the 34-year-old’s tumultuous time in Bavaria just prior to his decision to leave for Los Blancos.

Things escalated between the two back in 2021 as well when Hoeneß took Kroos’ style of play to task and intimated that the game had passed him by.

Now, though, Hoeneß seems to be begrudgingly admitting that Kroos has a role on the current version of the German national team.

“I welcome that because we don’t have that much choice in terms of personalities right now, so the return of a very experienced, very successful player is a good decision,” Hoeneß told Sport1 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kroos is believed to be walking into a starting role on the squad, something that seem unfathomable just about a year ago. Now, things have changed and if Toni can change, and Uli can change...maybe we can all change, too.

