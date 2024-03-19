Not a savior, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos talks return to German national team

Former Bayern Munich prospect and current Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is officially back in training camp for the German national team.

Despite his absence from the squad in recent years, it does not mean that he has not been asked about Die Mannschaft while playing in Spain. Germany’s precipitous fall is something that even outside observers are interested in.

“Whenever they asked about the national team, I could always pass it on to Toni Rüdiger because I wasn’t there. But people also sometimes asked what was going on. The Spaniards have a lot of respect for the German national team and were surprised with the recent results. Germany is always one of the favorites for them,” Kroos said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I know I’m coming from a long season with Real Madrid. But if I had the feeling that I couldn’t physically handle it, then I wouldn’t have come back. Physically, I don’t feel any issues at all and I’m confident in that.”

Kroos, though, does not see himself as any kind of savior for the team.

“It’s impossible to do it alone. Due to my position and style of play, it is clear that I take on a certain amount of responsibility and establish control. I’m trying to do what I’ve always done and help the team. I’ve already played with most of the guys and know them personally. I took a lot of time and thought about the situation. The positives outweigh the negatives,” Kroos remarked.

When asked about his old perceived nemesis, Uli Hoeneß, welcoming him back the German national team, Kroos had some fun with his response.

“This is breaking news and statements. I don’t make my decisions dependent on who speaks out and how. Otherwise I would have to do a few surveys first. Of course you’re happier when more people welcome it than reject it. But for me the people involved here are the most important. I hope that I can confirm Uli Hoeneß’s statement in this case,” Kroos said.

As for a future with Germany, Kroos is just taking it day-by-day.

“I didn’t think about that. Many things are not clear about what will happen after the Euros. I don’t even have a club contract for next season yet. I would have to clarify that first,” said Kroos.

