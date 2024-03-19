Report: Former Bayern Munich star and current Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels could be ready to call it a career

There comes a time in every athlete’s career where Father Time catches up to even the fastest player.

Former Bayern Munich defender and current Borussia Dortmund center-back Mats Hummels was never the most fleet of foot, but always seemed to be able to make a stop when his teams needed it most anyway.

Now, though, Father Time might have finally let the 34-year-old know that his playing days are coming to an end (with a little help from Edin Terzić).

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Get German Football News), Hummels is contemplating hanging up his boots for the last time at the end of this season:

Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is leaning towards retiring at the end of the season once his contract expires. In recent weeks, head coach Edin Terzić has benched Hummels in favour of Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle, despite Hummels being one of if not Dortmund’s best defenders this season. The fact that Hummels has been benched has also affected his chances of potentially getting one last farewell at Euro 2024 as he had previously regained his place in the national team. All teams need an eventual refresh but it says a lot about Terzić and his man management when both of the teams ‘leaders’ and most experienced players are unlikely to extend their contracts due to their relationship with Terzić. This follows the tendency that Marco Reus will also leave Dortmund at the end of the season.

Hummels has been solid this season, but being caught up in the mix for a team in a weird transition is more than an unfortunate way for him to leave the game. It would be great to see him be able to fully make the decision on his own terms, but — as we all know — that is not always possible in modern times.

