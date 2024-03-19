 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Julian Nagelsmann to build German national team XI around Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz

By CSmith1919
Germany Training Session Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

According to a report from Tz journalist Mano Bonke, former Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann already has his formula for how he wants to build his starting XI — and it might not be what you think.

Nagelsmann wants to build the team around Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Because of the unique style of play for each youngster, the starting XI’s other eight field players will have to compliment the duo:

Julian Nagelsmann is planning to build his team for the Euros around Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. The coach emphasized on calling up more ‘worker’ type of players in order to cover the duo’s back. The coach is planning with Wirtz and Musiala on the right and left half-spaces where they can move centrally and combine in tight spaces through their passing quality and also get in goal scoring positions.

Nagelsmann is taking an interesting slant on making this work and it could be exactly what Germany needs...or it could be yet another attempt that goes awry.

That is why they play the games, though, and for fans, it should should be fun to watch how this all unfolds on the pitch.

