Report: Bayern Munich and technical director Marco Neppe have parted ways

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich and technical director Marco Nepps have parted ways:
According to Sky information, the contract between FC Bayern and Marco Neppe was mutually terminated a few days ago. Neppe has already cleared out his office on Säbener Strasse.
Last summer, as technical director on the German record champions’ transfer committee, the 37-year-old made a significant contribution to Harry Kane and Min-jae Kim moving to FC Bayern.
Previously, he finalized the free transfers of Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro. Neppe is also responsible for the discoveries of Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala. Together with former sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, he also brought in crowd favorite Mathys Tel.
It is unclear where Neppe will go now. He is still in regular contact with many of Bayern’s stars. Including Joshua Kimmich, who attaches great importance to Neppe’s opinion. Neppe also maintains a friendly relationship with Leon Goretzka. Neppe and Goretzka were spotted in a café in Munich city center just a few days ago.
Neppe joined Bayern Munich in 2014 before working his way up the corporate ladder. Ultimately, Neppe ascended to chief scout and ultimately to the the technical director role in 2021.
