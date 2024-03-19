Eric Dier says Bayern Munich teammate Harry Kane the best finisher in the world

Despite Bayern Munich currently sitting behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga table, Harry Kane is having absolutely no problems scoring goals at will for the Rekordmeister, setting record in the process. He is already at a tally of 31 goals in the Bundesliga and he has scored six in the Champions League. He has already scored the most goals any player has scored in their maiden Bundesliga season and his fourth hat-trick of the season that came in Bayern’s 8-1 win over Mainz means that he now has the most hat-tricks in the Bundesliga in one season.

For all the product Kane is yielding at the tip of Bayern’s attack, one would expect them not too have so much distance between themselves and Leverkusen, but that is just another testament to how impressive Xabi Alonso’s side have been this season.

Another international break has now dawned upon us and Kane, despite suffering an ankle capsule injury in Bayern’s 5-2 win at Darmstadt, will be linking up with the England squad for their pair of friendlies against Brazil and then Belgium. Gareth Southgate will surely be overjoyed with the goal-scoring form Kane has been in as we are now just three-ish months away from the start of Euro 2024.

Much like Southgate and everyone else in and around the England setup, current Bayern and former Tottenham and England teammate Eric Dier has nothing but high praise for his compatriot. He has become a regular feature in Thomas Tuchel’s defense alongside Matthijs De Ligt in recent weeks and he recently voiced his opinion that Kane is currently the best finished in world football right now.

“For me, he’s the player with the best finishing in the world. In Germany, people maybe didn’t realize that before he arrived here - But I already knew that before. He’s just very consistent, very focused,” Dier explained to kicker (via @iMiaSanMia).

While has had to get used to different tactics in a different setup in a different league and a different country, Kane has adapted exceptionally well and he still has Robert Lewandowski’s single-season scoring record in his sights. Well the Polish ace was able to accomplish that feat in just 29 matches, Kane could very well equal or best it with how fit he has been able to stay for most of the season.

