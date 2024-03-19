FC Heidenheim player Jan-Niklas Beste is part of Germany’s squad to take on France and the Netherlands in the March international break. Normally a left-winger, he can play down the entire left side of the pitch, something Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to utilize:

“He can play an offensive role but also at the back and can play left-back without any problems”, Nageslmann said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Plus, he is an exceptional set piece taker. He deserved the nomination with the goal involvements he has”.

In the last international break, Nagelsmann tried out Kai Havertz at LB. The Arsenal FC man didn’t light up the world with his two outings in that position, with Die Mannschaft losing both games. In Beste, however, Germany has a more capable player who can man the left flank better than Havertz, with the former being someone more suited to the role.