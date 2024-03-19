Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will speak to Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen about starting keeper job for Euro 2024

Not much stands between now and the start of Euro 2024 for Julian Nagelsmann and the German national team. This month will feature the final international break before the European Championships this summer, which will be hosted by Germany. And so it is one of the last chances for players to make their case for inclusion this summer.

The former Bayern Munich coach is not exactly spoiled for choice in some areas of the pitch, but the goalkeeper position is another story. Nagelsmann faces a difficult choice: Bayern’s Manuel Neuer, who has locked down the spot for Die Mannschaft for years and years, or FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen. Both keepers have been in the German squad for as long as they have been number one for their respective clubs, but only one of them will be getting the nod this summer.

Nagelsmann revealed said that he is going to first sit down and speak with both of the players during the camp for the upcoming friendlies.

“We will have a conversation with both of them [Neuer and ter Stegen] — and then decide,” he explained in a press conference (via @iMiaSanMia).

Germany face France on March 23rd and the Netherlands on March 26th. It would not be too surprising to see each keeper get a match to help Nagelsmann make his final decision.

Expectations are high expectations for Germany — a host nation that has been knocked off its footballing pedestal for far too long. Nagelsmann will have to make all the right decisions.